Video: Two leopards roaming freely in Charar-i-Sharif, netizens advise caution

Srinagar Jan 19: A video of two grown up leopards roaming in Chrari Sharif town of central Kashmir's Budgam district has surfaced online , causing panic among those living in the area.
"The winter guests, next to our home. Neighbourhood compromised, " Jehangir Ali, a journalist, who himself hails from Chrari Sharif captioned the video he put on Twitter on Tuesday night of the beasts moving along a concrete compound wall of a residential house in the area.
Netizens while reacting to the fearful scene advised a word of caution.
"A full regiment it seems, " a netizen wrote while sharing the video.
A local from Chrari Sharif town told Greater Kashmir that the spot is a few hundred meters from the main market saying the concerned authorities in the Wildlife Department have been informed about it.
Chief Wildlife Warden Kashmir, Rashid Naqash said that a team has been rushed to the area that will take all the measures for necessary intervention.