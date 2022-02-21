Vigilance awareness fortnight concludes at Anantnag

Anantnag, Feb 21: The vigilance awareness fortnight organised by District Administration Anantnag aimed at social audit of the implementation of National Food Security Act concluded today.
During the 15 day period, public interactions and social audits were organised across 335 panchayats in the district and more than 10000 people participated in the program.
Speaking to the people on the last day of the fortnight at Yanner Pahalgam, the DDC Chairman, MY Gorsi said the program has been instrumental in dissemination of information among the public. He said several observations have been received regarding the beneficiary lists and after due verification, action as appropriate under rules will be taken to refine the lists.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla said that they have already constituted teams under Tehsildars to verify the observations made during the programme. He said there has been an overwhelming response to the program and people participated in large numbers.
During his personal visit to some gatherings, he was satisfied to see enthusiastic participation of the people and their endeavour to bring transparency into the system. He said the program has been a quintessential demonstration of Jan Bhagidari at the grassroots level and more initiatives of this kind will be taken up.
The DC said that active involvement of the PRI members has been instrumental for mass public participation in the program. He said the efforts of PRIs in making this program a success are appreciable.
The DDC Chairman was accompanied by ADDC Anantnag, DDC and BDC members among others.