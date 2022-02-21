Vigilance awareness fortnight concludes at Anantnag

During the 15 day period, public interactions and social audits were organised across 335 panchayats in the district and more than 10000 people participated in the program.

Speaking to the people on the last day of the fortnight at Yanner Pahalgam, the DDC Chairman, MY Gorsi said the program has been instrumental in dissemination of information among the public. He said several observations have been received regarding the beneficiary lists and after due verification, action as appropriate under rules will be taken to refine the lists.