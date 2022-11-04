Vigilance Awareness Week | CUK employees take integrity pledge

The pledge was administered by the Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar in the presence of Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Chief Vigilance Officer, Prof. Wali Muhammad Shah, Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, senior administrative officers, faculty members and other employees. The pledge was part of the series of events organized by the university’s Department of Students Welfare (DSW) in collaboration with the Department of Political Science to mark the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah said the pledge is aimed to back the commitment of officials towards bringing about integrity and transparency in all spheres of their activities and to fight corruption with vigor. He said corruption is impacting the growth, development and progress of the nation and needs to be eradicated completely.