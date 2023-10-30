Vigilance Awareness Week | NIT Srinagar conducts pledge ceremony

A statement of the NIT Srinagar issued here said that this vital event took place simultaneously across all departments and centers within the institution.

This year, Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed from October 30 to November 5, 2023, on the theme ‘Say no to corruption; commit to the nation’.

The primary objective of the ceremony was to reaffirm their commitment to eradicating corruption by fostering a culture of accountability and responsibility.