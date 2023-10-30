Vigilance Awareness Week | NIT Srinagar conducts pledge ceremony

Srinagar, Oct 30: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Monday conducted a pledge ceremony in observance of Vigilance Awareness Week, 2023.
A statement of the NIT Srinagar issued here said that this vital event took place simultaneously across all departments and centers within the institution.
This year, Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed from October 30 to November 5, 2023, on the theme ‘Say no to corruption; commit to the nation’.
The primary objective of the ceremony was to reaffirm their commitment to eradicating corruption by fostering a culture of accountability and responsibility.
The participants pledged to uphold the highest standards of integrity and adhere to established frameworks for a code of conduct to combat corruption at all levels.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof Sudhakar Yedla administered the integrity pledge to the office's staff.
“Today, as we gather to mark Vigilance Awareness Week, we pledge to stand united in our commitment to eradicate corruption from the roots. The essence of integrity and accountability must resonate throughout our institution,” he said.
Prof Yedla said that the fight against corruption was not a one-time effort, but a continuous journey.
“We must hold ourselves to the highest standards, not just in words but in our actions and decisions,” he said. The administrative officer's pledge was conducted by Chief Vigilance Officer NIT Srinagar Prof G A Harmain.