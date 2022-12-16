Vijay Diwas celebrations | Lt Gen Khanduri felicitates veterans, gallantry awardees in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 16: Indian army Western Command organised Vijay Diwas celebrations at Balidan Stambh and a mega ex-servicemen rally at Zorawar stadium, Sunjuwan in Jammu.
The event commemorated the empathetic victory of the Indian armed forces over Pakistan in 1971 Indo-Pak war which resulted in the liberation of East Pakistan and creation of Bangladesh.
“The celebrations on Friday commenced with wreath laying ceremony at Balidan Stambh war memorial by Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, GOC-in-C Western Command, Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh, Corps Commander, Rising Star Corps, Dilbagh Singh, DGP Jammu & Kashmir and many other officials from Indian Army, JKP, BSF and civil administration. The enthusiastic performances by the students from Army Public Schools, NCC cadets and regional artists enhanced the patriotic fervour at Balidaan Stambh. The celebrations were graced by the presence of Veer Naris and war veterans of 1971 war,” said PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand in an official statement.
“In addition, a mega ESM (Ex-Service Men) rally was also organised in Zorawar stadium, Sunjuwan Military station attended by nearly 5,000 ex-servicemen and Veer Naris. Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, Army Commander, Western Command, while addressing the gathering, recounted the bravery, valour and sacrifices by the Indian Armed Forces during the Indo-Pak war of 1971,” Lt Col Anand said.
He expressed his gratitude towards the ESM for their contributions towards the security and integrity of the nation and also assured them of the whole hearted and unstinting support from the serving fraternity. The needy ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, and dependents were provided with wheelchairs. They were also felicitated on the occasion.
Dir Rajya Sainik Board updated the gathering regarding various schemes by the Indian army and the government. The Tiger Division under the aegis of Rising Star Corps arranged presence of multiple facilitation counters with representatives from ECHS, records, banks, medical camp to facilitate the ex-service men in resolving their grievances and medical issues, Lt Col Anand said.
“The celebration culminated with a cultural evening and light and sound show by distinguished artists from Jammu region and Punjab,” he said.