Vijay Diwas celebrations | Lt Gen Khanduri felicitates veterans, gallantry awardees in Jammu

The event commemorated the empathetic victory of the Indian armed forces over Pakistan in 1971 Indo-Pak war which resulted in the liberation of East Pakistan and creation of Bangladesh.

“The celebrations on Friday commenced with wreath laying ceremony at Balidan Stambh war memorial by Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, GOC-in-C Western Command, Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh, Corps Commander, Rising Star Corps, Dilbagh Singh, DGP Jammu & Kashmir and many other officials from Indian Army, JKP, BSF and civil administration. The enthusiastic performances by the students from Army Public Schools, NCC cadets and regional artists enhanced the patriotic fervour at Balidaan Stambh. The celebrations were graced by the presence of Veer Naris and war veterans of 1971 war,” said PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand in an official statement.