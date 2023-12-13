Ganderbal, Dec 13: The Department of Management Studies (DMS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) today organised a competition under “Viksit Bharat @ 2047.” The “Ideathon for Shaping Tomorrow Together” event was aimed to foster creativity and forward-thinking among the participating students.

Students from the MBA 1st and 3rd semesters participated in the competition, showcasing their innovative ideas and vision for the future. The event provided a platform for these budding minds to explore and present solutions to challenges the nation may face in the coming years.

Distinguished professionals, DrMushtaq Lone and Dr Zia-ul-haq served as the jury for the competition, bringing their wealth of expertise to evaluate and acknowledge the participants’ ideas.

Dr Mir Insha Farooq, Academic Coordinator DMS, organised and conducted the event. She played a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth execution of the competition, providing a conducive environment for the students to express their innovative concepts.

Dr Rahul Rangotra proposed the vote of thanks, acknowledging the efforts of all participants, the jury, and the organisers for making the Ideathon a resounding success.

The “Ideathon for Shaping Tomorrow Together” competition highlighted the students’ creative potential at DMS and emphasised the department’s commitment to nurturing forward-thinking leaders for a brighter future.

The Department of Commerce, School of Business Studies, organised a movie screening on the theme “Viksit Bharat @ 2047”. The movie “Vaccine War” is based on the book “Going Viral” by Prof. Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and is an attempt to shift the light from naysayers to celebrating the efforts of unsung heroes, frontline workers and relentless scientists who did not rest for months in a bid to create India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin. It narrates the ordeal, struggles and eventual success of these scientists who believed that India, too, could have its vaccine and not rely on foreign organizations. Moreover, the movie gives students a unique perspective on the challenges and triumphs associated with vaccines and other national developments. The faculty members of the department were also present during the screening.

Meanwhile, the Department of Zoology also organised a movie screening and essay competition on the theme “Role of youth in Good Governance,” at Nunar Science campus.

In the essay competition, 25 students participated whereas in the movie screening all the faculty and students of the Department watched the movie with enthusiasm.