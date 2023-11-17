Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra continues in Gurez

Bandipora, Nov 17: Continuing information dissemination and awareness campaign regarding various centrally sponsored schemes, the Information, Education and Communication (IEC) Van Friday reached Khandyal, Shahpora Payeen, Shahpora Bala besides other panchayats of subdivision Gurez, Bandipora.

On the occasion, an overwhelming response was witnessed from the locals who gathered around IEC Van and enthusiastically listened to the recorded message from the Prime Minister of India regarding the campaign.

The schemes being publicized include Ayushman Bharat; PMJAY PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana; Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission; PM Awas Yojana (Rural); PM Ujjwala Yojana; PM Vishwakarma; PM Kisan Saman; Kisan Credit Card (KCC); PM Poshan Abhiyan; Har Ghar Jal–Jal Jeevan Mission; Survey of villages and mapping with improvised technology in village areas (SVAMITVA); Jan Dhan Yojana; Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana; Suraksha Bima Yojana; Atal Pension Yojana; PM PRANAM; Nano Fertilizer etc.

The IEC Van is equipped with multimedia resources, expert speakers, and interactive sessions to engage and educate people about the benefits and application procedures of these schemes.

Experts from different departments and institutions including agriculture, horticulture, J&K Bank, etc, held interactive sessions with the locals wherein they were informed about the procedures to avail these welfare schemes.