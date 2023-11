Ganderbal, Nov 17: Union Joint Secretary and Additional Financial Advisor, Ministry of Defence, Amitabh Ranjan Sinha, today chaired a comprehensive meeting to review and strategise the arrangements for impending “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra,” here.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir, SSP, Nikhil Borkar, ADDC, ADC, ACR, CPO, SDM Kangan and all district officers were present in the meeting.