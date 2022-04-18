Village Choon to come up as first carbon neutral Panchayat Halqa in Budgam

Budgam, Apr 18: The Panchayat Halqa Choon of block Budgam was today taken up as the first carbon neutral and green panchayat of district Budgam.
It was announced today at a daylong programme organized by the BDO Office Budgam at Panchayat Ghar Choon.
Speaking on the occasion, the ADDC Budgam Dr. Akramullah Tak said that, Panchayat Halqa Choon is the first Panchayat Halqa to be taken as Carbon-free by the District Administration Budgam.
He said the aim is to make the halqa cent percent carbon free and encourage the people to ensure complete ban on polythene and single use plastic items and instead use biodegradable items and other similar products for daily use.
The ADDC urged locals to avoid dumping of garbage on roadside, in water resources and in other open areas.
He further urged the public to instead use separate dustbins for the proper segregation of daily generated waste at households before its dumping at village level Waste Management Shed for its proper and scientific disposal.
The ADDC appealed to locals to ensure more and more plantation takes place in the village to ensure its sustenance as Green Panchayat.
He said that all the biodegradable waste shall be converted into the bio fertilizer, which will help in reduction of garbage eventually helping farmers to use bio fertilizers.
On the occasions, the para-volunteer of the concerned Panchayat deliberated about the various legal services and legal aids of DLSA Budgam providing to the general public.
Later, the ADDC also inaugurated the Panchayat Secretariat of Panchayat Halqa choon and also inspected the Model CSC center working from Panchayat Ghar Choon.