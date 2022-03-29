Villagers evacuated as forest fire rages in north Kashmir’s Bandipora

Bandipora, 29 March: A massive forest fire broke out in Lawaypora forest area in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday evening prompting authorities to evacuate people from two villages in the vicinity to safer locations, officials said.
As per the officials, the fire erupted in compartment number 22 in Khayar- Lawaypora area falling in Khuihama Forest range at around 6:30 this evening and engulfed vast forest cover.
Forest Range Officer, Mushtaq Ahmad while confirming the development said a forest protection force has been rushed to the area to douse the flames. Mushtaq further informed that people from Dardgund and Dobhan villages located in the vicinity of the burning forest area have been evacuated to safer locations to prevent any untoward incident.
Locals said the forest fire visible from many nearby areas and Bandipora town as well and has caused panic among people.