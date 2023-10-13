Violence in J&K witnessing steep decline: MHA report

The data revealed in the MHA annual report of 2022-23 suggests that there has been about a 70 percent decline in violence in the last eight years and measures have been put in place for an end to over three-decade terrorism sponsored by Pakistan.

The MHA report says that J&K has been affected by terrorist and secessionist violence, sponsored and supported from across the border for about three decades.

The trends of terrorist violence in J&K during the last few years and the current year have been shown in the report.