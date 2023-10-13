Violence in J&K witnessing steep decline: MHA report

Srinagar, Oct 13: The violence in Jammu and Kashmir is recording a steep decline with each passing day as the Ministry of Home Affairs monitors the J&K’s security situation closely and continuously in tandem with the J&K government and the Ministry of Defence.
The data revealed in the MHA annual report of 2022-23 suggests that there has been about a 70 percent decline in violence in the last eight years and measures have been put in place for an end to over three-decade terrorism sponsored by Pakistan.
The MHA report says that J&K has been affected by terrorist and secessionist violence, sponsored and supported from across the border for about three decades.
The trends of terrorist violence in J&K during the last few years and the current year have been shown in the report.
The figures suggest that about 2197 incidents of violence were recorded from June 2014 to August 2023 during the nine years of BJP-led central government while from 2004 to May 2014, the number of incidents of violence reported in J&K was 7217.
The data suggests that since PM Modi has been at the helm of affairs, there has been a decline of 70 percent in violence in J&K.
The report says that there were 336 civilian deaths from June 2014 to August 2023 while from June 2004 to May 2014, the civilian deaths reported were 1769.
It adds that there were 891 civilian and security forces deaths from June 2014 to August 2023 while the number of deaths of civilians and security forces from June 2004 to May 2014 was 2829.
Similarly, 555 security forces personnel were killed from June 2014 to August 2023 while from June 2004 to May 2014 there were killings of 1060 such personnel.
The report says that the Centre in tandem with the J&K government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross-border infiltration, which includes strengthening the border infrastructure, multi-tiered deployment along the International Border (IB), Line of Control (LoC), and near the ever-changing infiltration routes, construction and maintenance of border fencing, construction of culverts and bridges on nullahs, improved technology, weapons and equipment for security forces, improved intelligence and operational coordination, installation of border floodlights on the IB and synergising intelligence flow to check infiltration and proactive action against the terrorists within J&K.
The government has also adopted various counter measures to neutralise the efforts and capabilities of terrorists disturbing the peace in J&K.
The government has also encouraged policies to mainstream the youth by providing employment opportunities to wean them away from terrorism.