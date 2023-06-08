Vishwa Bharti principal denies any ban on Abaya, aplogises for any hurt caused

Srinagar, June 08: The principal of Vishwa Bharti Higher Secondary School on Thursday apologized for any hurt caused after protests by students over alleged ban on wearing of Abaya in the school.
In a statement, the principal Meem Rose Shafi said that the allegations of ban on Abaya were false.
"That it has been running on the social media that female students have been directed not to wear Abaya (Long Robe) which is totally baseless and misrepresented. The School Management always respects the sentiments of all the sections of the society visa vis the dress code, " she said.
The statement clarified that no ban has been imposed by the School Principal or the Mangement on wearing Abaya but it was politely conveyed to the students to wear School Uniform underneath the Abaya.
"It is for the information of all students that they can wear the Abaya and no such restrictions have been imposed in the classrooms. Today's conversation with the students and the parents has been misrepresented and in any case if it has hurt the sentiments of the students or the parents, I unconditionally apologize for the same, " she said.