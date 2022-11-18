Vision document' on Gulmarg | File Compliance report by Nov 29: HC asks Com Secy Tourism 

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of Chief Justice Ali Mohammad and Justice Vinod Chatterji Kou asked Commissioner Secretary Tourism Department to file an affidavit in compliance to its directions.

The Court’s direction came after Ilyas Nazir Laway, government advocate, submitted that a report has been filed by the Chief Executive Officer Gulmarg Development Authority in compliance to the directions the court passed in its July 22 order, stating therein that an “endeavour of seeking inputs from various authorities” for framing of the vision document has been made. The government counsel also sought time from the court for preparing the vision document.