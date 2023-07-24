Visitors seek hassle-free travel to tourist spots along LoC in Kupwara

Kupwara, July 24: Although tourism in Kupwara has gained momentum for the last two years, those visiting areas along the LoC are upset due to the lack of basic amenities in these areas thus putting them through a lot of hardships.
They have sought hassle-free and easy travel to these areas including Keran, Machil, Teethwal, Budnamal, Bangus and Jumagund areas of the district.
After the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan in February 2020, LoC areas of Kupwara have become the first choice for visitors to stopover. Not only locals but tourists from other parts of the country have been frequently visiting these areas thus paving the way for locals to earn their livelihood.
These areas have been off-limits for decades, however, the scenario has changed now and people prefer to visit these areas in abundance but the lack of basic amenities haunts them day in and day out.
Sharing their experience, a group of people from Srinagar who had recently been to Keran, said that not only is there a lack of basic amenities, but frisking at several spots made their travel nightmarish.
“It took us five hours from Baramulla to reach Keran. We stayed in Baramulla for the night and left for Keran the other day at 9 am. We reached Kralpora police station at 10 am, and following the necessary formalities we resumed our expedition. We were stopped at four spots and consequently reached Keran at 2 pm. We hardly stayed there for an hour and then decided to return back, keeping in mind much time consumption while reaching there. I believe frisking at several spots happens to be the main reason for consuming more time than scheduled. Besides, it is the main cause of traffic jams on Keran highway, making things worse for visitors. There should be frisking at entry and exit points to make things easy and comfortable for the tourists,” Mohsin Ahmad a visitor told Greater Kashmir.
“Lack of mobile network and toilet facilities adds to the miseries. We were forced to use toilets present in the courtyard of the Masjid at the main market Keran. Women tourists face most of the brunt with regard to lack of toilet facility,” he added.
Meanwhile, Block Development Council Chairman Keran Mohammad Syed said that he has brought the issue of mobile connectivity to the notice of concerned authorities numerous times but to no avail.
Regarding the lack of toilet facilities in and around Keran, he said that several washrooms were being built in Keran, and within a short span of time, these washrooms would be open for tourists and locals of the area.
"With the increasing number of tourists flocking to Keran, the locals of the area are benefiting from their presence by way of earning their livelihood but authorities need to come to the rescue of tourists and locals of Keran. Upgradation of basic amenities and infrastructure would certainly increase the rush of tourists," locals said.
