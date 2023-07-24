Visitors seek hassle-free travel to tourist spots along LoC in Kupwara

“It took us five hours from Baramulla to reach Keran. We stayed in Baramulla for the night and left for Keran the other day at 9 am. We reached Kralpora police station at 10 am, and following the necessary formalities we resumed our expedition. We were stopped at four spots and consequently reached Keran at 2 pm. We hardly stayed there for an hour and then decided to return back, keeping in mind much time consumption while reaching there. I believe frisking at several spots happens to be the main reason for consuming more time than scheduled. Besides, it is the main cause of traffic jams on Keran highway, making things worse for visitors. There should be frisking at entry and exit points to make things easy and comfortable for the tourists,” Mohsin Ahmad a visitor told Greater Kashmir.

“Lack of mobile network and toilet facilities adds to the miseries. We were forced to use toilets present in the courtyard of the Masjid at the main market Keran. Women tourists face most of the brunt with regard to lack of toilet facility,” he added.