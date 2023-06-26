Vitasta festival | Artist Sualeh displays his work

Srinagar, June 26: Artist ArshadSualeh displayed his installation work in the recent national art camp organised by Lalit Kala National Academy New Delhi in SKICC here during Vitasta festival.
Arshad said that in his installation for the theme of the Vitasta event, he used traditional Kashmiri artefacts together in a symbolist manner. “The old lattice window, which has been a beautiful part of old Kashmiri heritage is the focal point, including the old Maharaji brickwork. The work includes a Kangri (fire pot), which has been used in winter since ancient times, a garland of dry turnips hanging from the Lattice window, depicting the culture of dry vegetable storage for harsh winter,”he said.
The artist added that the panel on the left is a wall, with a “Diya” signifying spirituality and light. “The word "Srinagar" is written on top of the same panel in both Hindi and Persian script, the dot of the ” (Persian 'n') is in the form of a rising sun reflecting on the name "Srinagar", and its meaning. The installation stands on a traditional Kashmiri handmade grass mat made exclusively made of grass extracted from the Dal Lake. Another small traditional grass mat made of farmland grass lays in front of the window. Lastly and most importantly, the tricolor is fixed to the top right corner. It has been an honour,”ArshadSualeh said.