Vitasta festival | Artist Sualeh displays his work

The artist added that the panel on the left is a wall, with a “Diya” signifying spirituality and light. “The word "Srinagar" is written on top of the same panel in both Hindi and Persian script, the dot of the ” (Persian 'n') is in the form of a rising sun reflecting on the name "Srinagar", and its meaning. The installation stands on a traditional Kashmiri handmade grass mat made exclusively made of grass extracted from the Dal Lake. Another small traditional grass mat made of farmland grass lays in front of the window. Lastly and most importantly, the tricolor is fixed to the top right corner. It has been an honour,”ArshadSualeh said.