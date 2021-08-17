Vivek Bhardwaj posted as Financial Commissioner H&ME, Atal Dulloo Addl Chief Secy Finance Dept

As per an order issued by Commissioner/Secretary General Administration Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Atal Dulloo, IAS officer of the AGMUT 1989 cadre, currently posted Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Health and Medical Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department, relieving Mr. Chief Secretary, Dr A K Mehta of the additional charge of the post.

Dulloo shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation.

Vivek Bhardwaj, IAS officer of the West Bengal 1990 cadre has been posted as

Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Health and Medical Education Department replacing Dulloo.