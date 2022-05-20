VLW arrested with 10.4 kg heroin worth crores in Uri

Srinagar, May 20: A village-level worker (VLW) in the Rural Development Department was arrested with over 10 kilograms of heroin worth crores of rupees in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Friday.
Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that the accused identified as Mohammad Zahid Geelani son of Peer Hassan Din Geelani of Basgran Uri was arrested during routine checking by a joint team of Police and army on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad highway along with the narcotics weighing 10.4 kg recovered from his vehicle.
Zahid works as VLW in RDD and is posted at BDO office Paranpeelan, the officer said. Police has registered a case and investigation is underway.
Further details into the case are awaited.