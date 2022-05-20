VLW arrested with 10.4 kg heroin worth crores in Uri

The accused was arrested during routine checking by a joint team of Police and army on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad highway along with the narcotics weighing 10.4 kg recovered from his vehicle.

