VLW arrested with brown sugar in Kupwara

Kupwara, Mar 11: A Village Level Worker (VLW) working in the Rural Development Department (RDD) was Thursday arrested for peddling contraband substance in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Police said Friday.
An official said that the VLW was apprehended Thursday night at a police checkpoint in the Regipora area.
“Around 21 gm brown sugar was recovered from his possession,” he said.
“During questioning, Gulzar Baba who is a resident of KawariLaderwan, Awoora revealed that he was on way to sell the narcotics in small quantities among the youth of Kupwara,” he said.
Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) KupwaraYougalManhas confirmed to Greater Kashmir about the arrest of the VLW.
He said that Baba was involved in drug peddling for a long time.
“Strong legal action has been initiated against him,” Manhas said.