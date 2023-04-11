VMS’s specially-abled students shine in Class 8th exam

Srinagar, Apr 11: Specially-abled students of VMS achieved a feat in Class 8th exams results of which was declared recently.
Defeating all challenges with sheer grit and hard-work, specially-abled students of Shafaqat Special School Bemina have cleared their Class 8th Board examination with flying colours.
While Sadiya Firdous scored 96.6% securing 1st rank in cluster group Barthana Srinagar, others namely Jahangir , Aatiqa Manzoor and Imza Haneef stood among the Ist 10 rank holders and Afsha respectively.
Buch figured among the 1st 20 bringing laurels to the school as well as their respective parents.
‘They have made us feel proud’, said Dr Mir Maqbool, founder President of VMS which runs the school. ‘People always say that specially abled persons can’t make a difference but they
have proved that they have made a difference. We just need to believe in them,” he added.