Volcano building up in J&K, celebrations over Pak win meant to provoke BJP: Abdullah

Celebrations in the Valley over Pakistan's win against India in the T-20 cricket world cup while Home Minister Amit Shah was visiting were meant to provoke the BJP, which had taken away Jammu and Kashmir's special status, the erstwhile state's former chief minister added.

They (those who celebrated the win) don't have anything to do with them (Pakistanis) It was done to provoke the BJP. They were children and young boys and this should serve as an eye-opener for the BJP, Abdullah said at a public meeting in Surankote in Poonch district.

The BJP claims a new phase has started and militancy has finished but the situation is otherwise, Abdullah said. He said Shah was the one who announced the state's special status under Article 370 being revoked and also witnessed the celebrations after the Pakistan's cricket win on Sunday.

They (the BJP) took away Article 370 and Article 35A from us and claim not a single bullet was fired. How could bullets have been fired when you have put a soldier outside the door of every household? A volcano is building up even as they think they have silenced (the people)...

This volcano will erupt one day and god knows what will be its shape and size. They have to return Article 370 to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.