Voting rights issue | Muzaffar Baig appeals central govt leadership to intervene

Addressing a press conference here, Baig said that the statement made by the chief electoral officer ( CEO) is "incorrect and irresponsible " and stated that there is no law or rule under which an outsider can vote in Jammu and Kashmir. He added that a big controversy has been created by the statement and that there is lot of chaos and confusion among the people here. "The people are apprehending that 25 lakh voters from outside will completely change the electoral scene here. I appeal to prime minister, home minister and security advisor to intervene and invite all stake holders from Jammu and Kashmir for talks to New Delhi to end this controversy. Talks should be held with an open mind with the political leaders, civil society members, journalists, writers, business community and others," he said.

The former deputy chief minister also appealed the all party meeting convened by National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on August 22 here to make a similar plea to central leadership for talks with all stake holders of J&K on the issue. " Convening an all party meeting here will not serve any purpose if we do not talk to central leadership. It will not be of any use," Baig said.