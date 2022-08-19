Voting rights issue | Muzaffar Baig appeals central govt leadership to intervene

GK NEWS NETWORK
Srinagar, Aug 19: Senior political leader and former deputy chief minister, Muzaffar Hussain Baig, on Friday appealed the top central government leadership to intervene to put to an end to the " unnecessary controversy," created by a recent statement that 25 lakh new voters including outsiders will be registered in Jammu and Kashmir for next assembly elections.
Addressing a press conference here, Baig said that the statement made by the chief electoral officer ( CEO) is "incorrect and irresponsible " and stated that there is no law or rule under which an outsider can vote in Jammu and Kashmir. He added that a big controversy has been created by the statement and that there is lot of chaos and confusion among the people here. "The people are apprehending that 25 lakh voters from outside will completely change the electoral scene here. I appeal to prime minister, home minister and security advisor to intervene and invite all stake holders from Jammu and Kashmir for talks to New Delhi to end this controversy. Talks should be held with an open mind with the political leaders, civil society members, journalists, writers, business community and others," he said.
The former deputy chief minister also appealed the all party meeting convened by National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on August 22 here to make a similar plea to central leadership for talks with all stake holders of J&K on the issue. " Convening an all party meeting here will not serve any purpose if we do not talk to central leadership. It will not be of any use," Baig said.
Asked whether he will take part in the all party meeting called by Dr Farooq, he said he will if invited and will not if not invited.
Baig said the recent statement of CEO is neither from the government of India nor from of the government of J&K union territory. " That way it is not a government statement. He is the representative of election commission of India. If he has given the statement on his own without taking government into confidence, an explanation must be sought from him," he said.
Baig said that CEO has made SRO 167 dated 18th May 2020 as basis for voting rights to outsiders here. "Article 309 of constitution of India and rules framed under section 15 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Act, 2010 are not for voting rights but employment. Domicile rights given to outsiders living here for 15 years or studying here for seven years are for employment only and not for voting," he said. Baig also contested the statement of the election officials that outsiders have a voting right in accordance with the provisions of Representation of the Peoples Act.
The former chief minister stated that as per the census of 2011, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has a population of 1.25 crore and out of which 30 to 40 lakh would vote if one goes by the poll percentage of 30 to 40 percent.
He stated that there is a misconception that all the J&K state laws have gone after abrogation of article 370 and 35 A. He said that 153 laws passed by J&K legislature and 11 made during governor's rule were repealed. One hundred and sixty six laws passed by J&K legislature or made by present LG government are very much intact.