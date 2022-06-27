Waiting list valid only to fill up vacanices due to non-joining of candidates: HC

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Monday ruled that the select/waiting list remains operative for one year to fill up vacancies which remain unfilled due to non-joining of the selected candidates and not on account of their resignation.

“Sub-rule 7 of Rule 14 (of J&K Civil Service Decentralization and Recruitment Rules) in its last part clearly states in a mandatory form that the selection committee shall not maintain or recommend any select or waiting list candidate for any future vacancy or any vacancy caused on account of resignation by any selected candidate who gets appointed,” a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi said while allowing an appeal filed against its single bench’s judgment passed in 2018.