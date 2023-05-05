'Wake up and smell the coffee': Jaishankar slams Pak FM Bhutto on Article 370 abrogation

Five soldiers lost their lives in the anti-terror operation in the Kandi area of Rajouri on Thursday.

"Victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism to discuss terrorism. Victims of terrorism defend themselves, counter acts of terrorism, they call it out, they legitimise it and that is exactly what is happening. To come here and preach these hypocritical words as though we are on the same boat," Jaishankar said, hitting out at Pakistan.

Jaishankar said 'victims of terrorism' fight terrorism.

Responding to a question from a Pakistani journalist on whether a visit by the foreign minister of the neighbouring country after a long time will help normalise relations with India, the EAM said "India and Pakistan are not on the same boat".