Wakha incident | Impartial investigation underway, accused arrested: SSP Kargil

Srinagar, June 24: Police on Saturday said that an impartial investigation are underway in the Wakha case where in the family of a girl (name withheld) have complained that she was allegedly physically molested by a person.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhury told media persons that the investigations into the case are underway and in initial stages.
" The investigations in the Wakha incident are underway and are done very professionally. Being a sensitive case the police has to take extra care so that the investigations are not hindered besides the victim who is a girl does not face any inconvenience " SSP said.
Giving details about the case, SSP Kargil said that on June 18 police Station Wakha recieved an application from a woman stating therein that on that day during morning, the complainant along with her father and cousin sister had gone to the house of Tsering Angdose (Onpo) at Mulbek mohalla, kurtan kalaksa for the treatment of her headache where the person physically molested her and tried to rape her after locking the door.
On receipt of this application Case FIR No:- 08/2023 U/S 354A, 354B, 376/511,506 IPC, 342 was registered at PS wakha and immediately investigation was set in motion. During the course of investigation, accused was immediately arrested and produced before for police remand. Accused has been taken in police remand for nine days, SSP said.
Moreover, medical examination of the victim got conducted at district hospital Kargil on the same day of registration of FIR and female police officers were deputed during the examination so that the victim does not face any inconvenience. Also, statement of the victim was recorded under 164A in the presence of Hon’ble court. Further, investigation is going on and statements of other witnesses will be recorded before judicial magistrate. " We have got some evidences where in the accused has been found guilty. We have arrested the accused and is under nine days police remand" SSP said. SSP urged the people of Kargil not to pay heed to rumours, adding that the case will be taken to its conclusions with the punishment to the accused. SSP urged the people to carry on with their business and normal activities as usual. SSP also warned those spreading rumours and misinformation about the case and trying to disturb law and order in Kargil and said they will be dealt strictly under law.