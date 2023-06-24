Wakha incident | Impartial investigation underway, accused arrested: SSP Kargil

Moreover, medical examination of the victim got conducted at district hospital Kargil on the same day of registration of FIR and female police officers were deputed during the examination so that the victim does not face any inconvenience. Also, statement of the victim was recorded under 164A in the presence of Hon’ble court. Further, investigation is going on and statements of other witnesses will be recorded before judicial magistrate. " We have got some evidences where in the accused has been found guilty. We have arrested the accused and is under nine days police remand" SSP said. SSP urged the people of Kargil not to pay heed to rumours, adding that the case will be taken to its conclusions with the punishment to the accused. SSP urged the people to carry on with their business and normal activities as usual. SSP also warned those spreading rumours and misinformation about the case and trying to disturb law and order in Kargil and said they will be dealt strictly under law.