Walkathon to raise awareness on healthy food habits organised in Kargil

A walkathon from Auditorium Hall to Tourist Felicitation Center (TFC) Kargil on the concluding ceremony of Eat Right Mela under the flagship programme Eat Right India initiative organised by Food Safety Ladakh in collaboration with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India(FSSAI). The event was sponsored by Herbal Nutrition on Friday.
Students of Government Degree College Kargil participated in the walkathon. It was aimed to impart the message of eat healthy, sustainable and diverse diet. peaking on the occasion, Vijata from FSSAI thanked all the participants for making the event successful.
Terming students ambassadors, she requested them to aware their families, near and ones about the right food choices and food adulteration.