Wamic Waseem wins multinational negotiation competition

Srinagar: Bringing laurels to J&K, Wamic Wasim Nargal of Jammu, representing the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law Punjab emerged winner of the 7th Herbert Smith Freehills-NLUD International Negotiation Competition.

A statement issued here said that it was organised by Herbert Smith Freehills, a magic circle law firm headquartered in London in association with National Law University, Delhi between September 9 and 11.

The statement said that this first-of-its-kind competition was held in New Delhi and witnessed participation from top law universities across the world including Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, Nigeria, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and India.