Wamic Waseem wins multinational negotiation competition

Srinagar: Bringing laurels to J&K, Wamic Wasim Nargal of Jammu, representing the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law Punjab emerged winner of the 7th Herbert Smith Freehills-NLUD International Negotiation Competition.
A statement issued here said that it was organised by Herbert Smith Freehills, a magic circle law firm headquartered in London in association with National Law University, Delhi between September 9 and 11.
The statement said that this first-of-its-kind competition was held in New Delhi and witnessed participation from top law universities across the world including Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, Nigeria, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and India.
It said that the competition was structured to simulate legal negotiations, making it particularly useful for students who aspire to become international lawyers.
The statement said that the team comprising Wamic Wasim Nargal and Chhavi Singla was the first in history from RGNUL to win this prestigious competition and the second overall from India to achieve this feat.
It said that the team after facing University College London and Seinan Gakuin University, Japan in the preliminary rounds qualified for the semi-final round where it competed with the University of Oxford and National Law University, Odisha.
Nargal earlier while representing India and his university has also won the World and South-Asia Rounds of Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition, 6th Symbiosis International Criminal Trial Advocacy (SICTA), National Law University Jodhpur Deal Mediation Competition, and a National Client Counselling Competition.