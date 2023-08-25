Wanted to listen to people’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a public rally at Khree Sultan Chow Sports Stadium in Kargil where a large number of people, particularly Congress workers had assembled to listen to him, Gandhi said, "Other leaders are busy doing their 'Mann Ki Baat'. I thought of listening to your 'Mann Ki Baat'. One thing is quite clear - Gandhiji and the ideology of Congress is in Ladakh's blood and DNA."

On the last leg of his Ladakh tour, Gandhi said that his Ladakh visit was a small step in continuation of his ‘Bharat JodoYatra’, which had started from Kanyakumari and concluded in Kashmir.

"We started the ‘Bharat JodoYatra’ from Kanyakumari and it reached Kashmir. At that time, the administration didn't allow us to take the yatra to Ladakh in view of winter and weather conditions and we accepted it," he said.