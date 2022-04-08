Kashmir

Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi granted MoS status

“The Hospitality & Protocol Department shall make necessary insertion in the J&K Warrant of Precedence with the approval of Competent Authority,” said an order.
Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi granted MoS status
LG Sinha felicitating the J&K Waqf Board chairman Dr Darakshan Andrabi in a function organised by Jammu Civil Society for Art and Literature (JCSAL) in collaboration with J&K Waqf Board in Samba district.[File] Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, April 08: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday granted the status equivalent to Minister of State (MoS) in favour of Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson, J&K Waqf Board.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of status equivalent to Minister of State (MoS) in favour of Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson, J&K Waqaf Board,” Principal Secretary to the Government, Manoj Dwivedi said in an order.

“The Hospitality & Protocol Department shall make necessary insertion in the J&K Warrant of Precedence with the approval of Competent Authority,” he said.

J&K Waqf Board
Dr Darakshan Andrabi

Related Stories

No stories found.