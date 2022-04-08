Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi granted MoS status

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of status equivalent to Minister of State (MoS) in favour of Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson, J&K Waqaf Board,” Principal Secretary to the Government, Manoj Dwivedi said in an order.

“The Hospitality & Protocol Department shall make necessary insertion in the J&K Warrant of Precedence with the approval of Competent Authority,” he said.