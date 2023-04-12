Waqf Board employees | Darakhshan Andrabi orders advance payment of salaries

Srinagar, Apr 12: In view of coming Eid- ul- Fitr Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, has ordered advance release of salaries in favour of over 1500 Waqf employees for April, by or before 19th of this month, a press release said.
Chairperson Waqf has also revoked the suspension orders of employees posted at Hazratbal, Makhdoom Sahib and Naqshband Sahib shrines and ordered release of the salaries in their favour as well.
All pending remuneration of Imams, Naib Imams, Khateebs, Muazzins, Darasgah Muallims, as per enhanced rates announced recently by the Waqf Chairperson, shall also be released with effect from first of March 2023, the press release added.
Accordingly, all administrators, school heads, incharge sectional heads have been directed to initiate the process and complete it in time so that all Waqf staff and others enaged get the advance salaries by April 19 positively. “Again the suspension orders of 31 employees posted at three shrines in Srinagar have been revoked as a special case keeping in view the Eid festival. Their pending salaries for the month of March and April have also been ordered to be released. However, they have been warned that they shall face more serious action if negligence is repeated in future,” the press release said.