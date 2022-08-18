Waqf Board imposes ban on receiving of donations forcibly at Ziyarats

Srinagar: On the receipt of large number of complaints against some people receiving donations forcibly and through exploitative means at the Ziyarats, the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf board has imposed a blanket ban on all such unethical practices across the Shrines of J&K UT with immediate effect, an official press release said.

In this regard an order was issued here vide order No. JKWB/Adm/ CE/ 1723-25 dated 16th August, 2022.