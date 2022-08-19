Waqf Board order very harsh: Peer Sahiban of Ziarat-i–Makhdoom Sahib (RA)

According to a statement, the issue was discussing during a meeting today. “Peer Sahiban have been projected as people who resort to indiscipline and loot at the shrines. The history of Peer Sahiban dates back to more than 500-600 years. They have over the centuries been the custodians of the shrines and have been involved in, maintenance, upkeep, security of the shrines besides doing, naatkhwani, manqabatkhwani, Duroodkhwani and Imamat of the associated mosques,” the statement said.

It added that they even hosted people from far-flung areas with passion at their homes. “This has continued for the last more than 500 years. During turmoil they put their lives at risk to save and maintain the sanctity of the shrine. They have even with their own assets done construction of certain structures in Makhdoom Sahib (RA). The decision to ban their entry, nazr and niaz -the precedence which has been continuing since the time shrine was erected is unwelcome and condemned. It did not happen even in Sikh rule or Dogra rule,” the statement said.