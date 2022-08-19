Waqf Board order very harsh: Peer Sahiban of Ziarat-i–Makhdoom Sahib (RA)

Srinagar, Aug 19 : Peer Sahiban of Ziarat-i – Makhdoom Sahib (RA) Srinagar have expressed sorrow and regret that Waqf Board J&K has come out with a very harsh order regarding Peer Sahiban at various shrines and Khanqahas across Kashmir.
According to a statement, the issue was discussing during a meeting today. “Peer Sahiban have been projected as people who resort to indiscipline and loot at the shrines. The history of Peer Sahiban dates back to more than 500-600 years. They have over the centuries been the custodians of the shrines and have been involved in, maintenance, upkeep, security of the shrines besides doing, naatkhwani, manqabatkhwani, Duroodkhwani and Imamat of the associated mosques,” the statement said.
It added that they even hosted people from far-flung areas with passion at their homes. “This has continued for the last more than 500 years. During turmoil they put their lives at risk to save and maintain the sanctity of the shrine. They have even with their own assets done construction of certain structures in Makhdoom Sahib (RA). The decision to ban their entry, nazr and niaz -the precedence which has been continuing since the time shrine was erected is unwelcome and condemned. It did not happen even in Sikh rule or Dogra rule,” the statement said.
It added that the presence of Peer Sahiban in the shrine is precedence in all Sufi shrines across the subcontinent and the world. “Peer Sahiban are being threatened, intimidated and the symbols associated with the shrine are being forcibly removed. A 400 year old symbol associated with Ziarat-i – Makhdoom Sahib (RA) namely Shamahdhan was removed and taken away by Waqf officials. The Honorable High Court(DB) has recognised the rights of Peer Sahiban and awarded them their rights in the judgment way back in 1962.Any interference in their rights violates the rule of law,” the statement said.
They said that allegations against Peer Sahiban are false, fabricated and proper investigations should have been done before such harsh measures were taken. “The Peer Sahibs have taken care of the shrines in the worst possible scenario. Even now most of the practices (Azan, Imamat, Khatamkhwani naatkhwani, manqabatkhwani, Duroodkhwani) are done by Peer Sahiban without any wages. Peer Sahiban are the custodians of the Ziarat, even the keys of sanctum sanctorum (Roza Sharief) are in their possession.
People are not fools. They cannot be forced to part away with their money in broad day light. Whatever Niaz or Nazrana is received by Peer Sahibs is by the free will of people. Peer Sahibs are a part of Kashmir’s culture, its Sufi traditions. The old photos and paintings of shrines with them performing their duties in shrines is a proof of their authenticity,”they added.
Waqf Board which is failing in its duties towards the people of J&K is trying to hide its own faults and hijack the shrines and Khanqahs . Shrines and Khanqahs are spiritual abodes. They cannot be converted into offices to mint money. The statement was jointly issued by Showkat Ahmad Makhdoomi, Shahid Jeelani, Ajaz Ahmad Makhdoomi, Gawher Hamid Makhdoomi, Firdous Ahmad Makhdoomi ,Mushtaq Ahmad Makhdoomi, Mohaammd Afzal Makhdoomi,Rauf Ahmad Makhdoomi,Mohammd Salam Makhdoomi, Showkat Ahmad Makhdoomi,Abdul Majeed Makhdoomi, Ashiq Zaman, and Mohammad Afzal Makhdoomi