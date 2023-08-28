Waqf Board should refrain from unilateral decisions: Sagar

Srinagar, Aug 28: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference today asked J&K Waqf to refrain from unilateral decisions with regards to appointment of Imam Sahiban in Masjids.
Speaking to media at party headquarters Nawa E Subha, party’s general Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said, “Before implementing radical decisions which have a direct bearing on how our masjids operate, it would have been prudent for those at helm to understand the complexities involved. Therefore it is necessary to have religious scholars with expertise not only in religious domain but also in worldly affairs. It's not possible to replace seasoned Molvis, preachers, and Mauzins with a simple decision.”
He further added, “What is the point of taking such decisions when we are grappling other important issues? It will therefore be better to withdraw this order and let the system work as has been the practice for decades now.”