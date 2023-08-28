Waqf Board should refrain from unilateral decisions: Sagar

Speaking to media at party headquarters Nawa E Subha, party’s general Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said, “Before implementing radical decisions which have a direct bearing on how our masjids operate, it would have been prudent for those at helm to understand the complexities involved. Therefore it is necessary to have religious scholars with expertise not only in religious domain but also in worldly affairs. It's not possible to replace seasoned Molvis, preachers, and Mauzins with a simple decision.”