Waqf Board to recruit degree holder Imams, Muazins: Dr Darkshan Andrabi

It also said the Waqf will invite applications and interviews in this regard will be conducted soon.

Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board, Dr Darkshan Andrabi told KNS that J&K Waqf Board is going to start recruitment of degree holder Imam’s, Mubaligh’s, Muazin’s for valley’s Mosques and Shrines.

“J&K Waqf Board is a religious institution which deals with mosques and shrines. We need Imam’s, Preachers and Muazin’s there to carry out religious duties. At several Mosques and Shrines we have no arrangement of people who lead congregational religious duties there. So in this regard J&K Waqf has decided to carry out a recruitment drive soon to fill the vacancies so that the shortcomings would be resolved,” Dr Darkshan Andrabi said.