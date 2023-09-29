Waqf chairperson offers prayers at Hazratbal shrine

Earlier Dr Andrabi lead cleanliness drive with a huge public participation at the shrine where lakhs of devotees had been visiting during the past twelve days. Later Dr Andrabi spoke to media about the spiritual revival in J&K. "In changed atmosphere, we are in the era of revival of spirituality and the re-boosting of Sufi ideology in the land of Saints and Awlia who preached us the ways of co-existence and peace. Message of peace by Prophet Mohammed (SAW) shows us the way forward for harmony ,” said Dr Darakhshan. She said that it was soothing and assuring to see the active participation of the majority population during Milad congregations which was earlier banned by radicals. Dr Andrabi said that revival of the true spirit of Islam guarantees the establishment of peaceful and harmonious atmosphere in J&K.