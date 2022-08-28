Waqf creating digital record base of all assets, properties: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi

Dr Andrabi said that Waqf has shifted to e-office and “we will be hundred percent digital within a few months.”

“Waqf Board is updating its website and soon we will upload information about all departments of Waqf including incomes and expenditures for public audit. The era of transparency has begun in the Waqf Board,” said Dr Darakhshan while talking to media persons.

She said that the Waqf Board has many responsibilities in J&K and the Board has prioritised public welfare initiatives to be undertaken in future so that the common citizen is benefitted. “The sufi-spiritual traditions need to be revived & we will not tolerate any compromise with this mission,” said Dr Andrabi.

She later paid obeisance at the shrine of Baba Rishi also as a follow up of her recent visit to inspect the implementation of the orders issued during her last visit. She chaired a joint meeting of the Waqf Board officers and the officers of other departments for the timely implementation of the decisions of the past meeting.