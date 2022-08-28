Waqf creating digital record base of all assets, properties: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, the Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board today said that Waqf is creating a digital record base of all assets and properties which will remain in public domain.
She added that the process of digitization is in full swing. “New database in the public domain will end all possibilities of any encroachments in future,” Dr Andrabi added.
She was talking to media persons during her visit to Hajibal Shrine in Tangmarg area. According to a press note, she paid obeisance at the sufi shrine at Hajibal in Tangmarg area of Gulmarg Tehsil in North Kashmir.
SDM and Tehsildar of Tangmarg along with Chief Executive Officer of Waqf Board Dr Syed Majid Jahangir and Administrator of Waqf Board were accompanying Waqf Board Chairperson.
Dr Andrabi later inspected the Waqf School Hajibal and took stock of the facilities there. She also inspected the land assets of Waqf associated with the shrine.
Many public delegations of the vicinity and other hamlets of Tangmarg met Dr Andrabi and presented their views about the development of the facilities at the shrine and in the area.
Dr Andrabi said that Waqf has shifted to e-office and “we will be hundred percent digital within a few months.”
“Waqf Board is updating its website and soon we will upload information about all departments of Waqf including incomes and expenditures for public audit. The era of transparency has begun in the Waqf Board,” said Dr Darakhshan while talking to media persons.
She said that the Waqf Board has many responsibilities in J&K and the Board has prioritised public welfare initiatives to be undertaken in future so that the common citizen is benefitted. “The sufi-spiritual traditions need to be revived & we will not tolerate any compromise with this mission,” said Dr Andrabi.
She later paid obeisance at the shrine of Baba Rishi also as a follow up of her recent visit to inspect the implementation of the orders issued during her last visit. She chaired a joint meeting of the Waqf Board officers and the officers of other departments for the timely implementation of the decisions of the past meeting.