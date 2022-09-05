Waqf has initiated work on formulation of new policy for educational sector: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar: Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today said that Waqf has initiated work on formulation of a new policy for the educational sector

According to a press note, she participated in National Teacher's Day celebrations held at Mantaqui Waqf Higher Secondary School at Awantipora. Dr Darakhshan Andrabi felicitated the participants and thanked the school administration for such a wonderful event dedicated to teachers.

In her speech She said that every successful person remains indebted to the role of their teachers in their lives.