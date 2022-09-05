Waqf has initiated work on formulation of new policy for educational sector: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar: Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today said that Waqf has initiated work on formulation of a new policy for the educational sector
According to a press note, she participated in National Teacher's Day celebrations held at Mantaqui Waqf Higher Secondary School at Awantipora. Dr Darakhshan Andrabi felicitated the participants and thanked the school administration for such a wonderful event dedicated to teachers.
In her speech She said that every successful person remains indebted to the role of their teachers in their lives.
“Our society has to change the collective attitude towards our teachers’ community for a better environment where our young students inculcate the basic values of respecting the guides and teachers in their lives so that they can become better citizens later,” said Dr Darakhshan Andrabi.
She said that teachers not only “teach us how to attain mastery over the subjects but also teach us the intricacies of life, teach us the mantra of co-existence which is a must for a developed progressive society.”
“Books educate us but teachers equip us with knowledge, books teach us the formal education but teachers educate us about its utility to evolve as good human beings,” said Waqf Board Chairperson.