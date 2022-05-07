Waqf land encroachers will soon face bulldozers: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi

According to a press note, she was addressing a one day convention of Waqf Board here. She warned all those who have encroached upon Waqf land and erected illegal structures on it. “Soon we will be initiating a demolition drive throughout J&K to restore the proprietorship of the Waqf land and assets after removing the illegal occupation of encroachers. The encroachers of Waqf land and assets will face bulldozers soon. This is a warning to all encroachers served through media that they should come to us and surrender their right of illegal occupation or otherwise they will have to face the wrath of bulldozers soon,” said Dr Darakhshan. She set a target to the staff of enhancing the revenues of Waqf so that new projects are taken up. Dr Darakhshan Andrabi discussed measures to ensure transparency of the money donated by people at shrines and said that soon will have a fool –proof system wherein all the complaints of the people that fund-transparency is lacking are addressed completely. “Soon we will shift to an online system of donations and different online transaction facilities at all shrines will be made available for the people. We will built a Cancer Hospital in J&K soon,” said Dr Andrabi.