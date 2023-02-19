War against drugs continues

According to a press note, in Kulgam, a Police Party led by SHO Police Station Kulgam at a checkpoint established at Bogund crossing intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During search, 700 grams of Charas like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Shakir Gulzar Bhat son of Gulzar Ahmad Bhat resident of Cenigam, Kulgam. He has been arrested and shifted to police station .