War against drugs continues

Srinagar, Feb 19: Police have arrested five drug peddlers in Kulgam, Baramulla and Budgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
According to a press note, in Kulgam, a Police Party led by SHO Police Station Kulgam at a checkpoint established at Bogund crossing intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During search, 700 grams of Charas like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Shakir Gulzar Bhat son of Gulzar Ahmad Bhat resident of Cenigam, Kulgam. He has been arrested and shifted to police station .
In Baramulla, a police party of PS Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Gurdwara Chati Padshahi Crossing Baramulla intercepted a vehicle (Santro) bearing registration number JK05E-0145 driven by Mozim Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat resident of Khadniyar Baramulla. During search, 22 grams of Brown Sugar like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Besides, vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
Meanwhile, officers from Police Station Chandoosa under the supervision of SDPO Kreeri Khalid Ashraf-JKPS arrested a drug peddler identified as Amir Hussain Khan son of Abdul Aziz resident of Muran Tangwari Chandoosa and recovered 25 grams of Charas from his possession. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.