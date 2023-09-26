War Against Drugs | Police organise awareness programme

Srinagar, Sep 26: Police organised an awareness programme and rally against drug abuse in Awantipora on Tuesday.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the event was attended by students and staff members of Government Higher Secondary School Chersoo and respectable persons of the area.
The awareness rally was flagged off by SDPO Awantipora Mumtaz Ali Bhatti along with the Incharge Police Post Toll Plaza from Government Higher Secondary School Chersoo.
The rally passed through various routes of Sub-Division Awantipora and culminated near Chersoo.
The main aim of the awareness programme and rally was to spread awareness about the ill effects of drug abuse and its consequences.
During the event, SDPO Awantipora appealed to the people to join hands with the Police in fighting against the abuse of drugs and related substances to eliminate this social evil from society.
Students and participants were holding banners and placards in their hands with messages against drug abuse and raised slogans against social evils and pledged to join their hands to eradicate this menace from society.