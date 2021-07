Srinagar July 16: Police on Friday claimed to have recovered warlike stores in Nowdal area of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

As per a police handout, based on input regarding presence of WLS hidden near Ziyarat at Nowdal, a sweep search of the area was launched at 0600hrs this morning.



During search of the area war like stores were recovered hidden under the ground which comprise: seven 51 mm mortar bombs, 260 PIKA rounds, two Chilli grenades and as many pepper sprays.