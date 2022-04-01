Warm send off accorded to Director Prosecution
Srinagar, Apr 1: A warm send off was accorded by the prosecutors of Kashmir at a function here at Srinagar to Director Prosecution Kashmir Nissar Hussain Drabu on his superannuation.
On the occasion Naasir Murtaza the Deputy Director of Prosecution Srinagar recalled the services of the retiring officer and said that the officer worked with dedication throughout his career. He said that Nisar remained posted at various key positions in different capacities and added that during his service made an exceptional contribution.
The prosecutors of Kashmir province felicitated another retiring officer Ghulam Ahmad Wani, Senior Prosecuting Officer, on the occasion who also superannuated on the same day.
The Prosecutors congratulated both the retiring officers for a successful career and wished them health and blissful post retirement life. They then presented the mementoes to the retiring officers on behalf of the Department of Prosecution J&K as a mark of honor.
Drabu thanked all the Prosecutors for their love and cooperation in his service-career and said that he was proud to be a member of the Service.
Senior Prosecuting Officer, Dar Rashid, in his opening remarks while acknowledging the contribution of the outgoing officers conveyed his best wishes to the retiring officers and prayed for their good health and successful post-retirement life.
Besides Chief Prosecuting Officers and Senior Prosecuting Officers, Deputy Directors of Prosecution including Qazi Abdul Qayoom, Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, Muhammad Ashraf Bakhshi, Riyaz Ahmad Darzi and Naasir Murtaza also attended the function.