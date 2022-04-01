Warm send off accorded to Director Prosecution

On the occasion Naasir Murtaza the Deputy Director of Prosecution Srinagar recalled the services of the retiring officer and said that the officer worked with dedication throughout his career. He said that Nisar remained posted at various key positions in different capacities and added that during his service made an exceptional contribution.

The prosecutors of Kashmir province felicitated another retiring officer Ghulam Ahmad Wani, Senior Prosecuting Officer, on the occasion who also superannuated on the same day.