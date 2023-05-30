Warm send-off accorded to outgoing ASP FirozYehya in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, May 30: ASP GanderbalFirozYehya was given a warm send-off upon his transfer from the Ganderbal district.
Yehya, a senior officer in Jammu and Kashmir police, was posted in Ganderbal for the last two years and was recently transferred by the govt.
People from different sections of society called upon the officer and accorded a warm farewell.
Yehya, when posted as ASP Ganderbal, had stressed on social distancing during the early COVID-19 outbreak. His concept of marking circles outside public places in order to encourage social distancing was widely followed and appreciated.
The locals remember the officer as people-friendly. Meanwhile, Aijaz Ahmad Malik joined as the new Addl SP Ganderbal and was accorded a warm welcome.