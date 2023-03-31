Warm send-off accorded to police officers on superannuation in Shopian, Budgam

Srinagar, Mar 31: To accord a warm send-off to the officers who superannuated from active services, the Police organized several farewell functions in Shopian and Budgam.
In Shopian, the retiring officers, SI Bashir Ahmad Shah, SI Bashir Ahmad Bhat, ASI Gh Hassan, and ASI Mohd Ashraf were accorded a warm send-off by the officers and officials of the Police at DPL Shopian. A simple farewell party was held in which superannuating officers were welcomed with fervour and enthusiasm.
SSP Shopian Tanushree and DySP DAR DPL Shopian appreciated the retiring officers for rendering their utmost services in the department. Moreover, all the officers present on the occasion praised their honesty, sincerity, and dedication while giving the least priority to their personal interests. Further, SSP Shopian complemented the retirees for maintaining an unblemished record and wished them a healthy and meaningful post-retirement life.
In Budgam, the superannuated officers SI Mir Jahangir Ahmad, SI Ghulam Mustafa, SI Ghulam Rasool, and SI Abdul Rehman Malik were given a warm send-off by all ranks of Budgam Police. On their retirement, a farewell party was organized by Budgam Police at Officers Lounge DPL Budgam.
Speaking on the occasion, SSP Budgam Tahir Gilani appreciated the work and dedication of the officers towards their duties. He extended good wishes and healthy post-retirement life to them. He also presented gifts to retiree officers as a token of love and respect for their exceptional services spanning more than three decades.
DySP DAR DPL Budgam and other officers of DPL Budgam were also present on the occasion and acknowledged the contribution of the outgoing officers and conveyed their best wishes for post-retirement life.
The superannuated officers while thanking the department for such an impressive send-off also addressed the function and shared their long experience in the department.