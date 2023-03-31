Warm send-off accorded to police officers on superannuation in Shopian, Budgam

In Shopian, the retiring officers, SI Bashir Ahmad Shah, SI Bashir Ahmad Bhat, ASI Gh Hassan, and ASI Mohd Ashraf were accorded a warm send-off by the officers and officials of the Police at DPL Shopian. A simple farewell party was held in which superannuating officers were welcomed with fervour and enthusiasm.

SSP Shopian Tanushree and DySP DAR DPL Shopian appreciated the retiring officers for rendering their utmost services in the department. Moreover, all the officers present on the occasion praised their honesty, sincerity, and dedication while giving the least priority to their personal interests. Further, SSP Shopian complemented the retirees for maintaining an unblemished record and wished them a healthy and meaningful post-retirement life.