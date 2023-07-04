Warm send-off accorded to retiring officer in Shopian

Shopian, July 4: Police have organised a farewell function to accord warm send off to the officer who superannuated from his active services in Shopian. On attaining the age of superannuation SI Abdul Hameed was given a warm send off by all ranks of Police. On his retirement, a farewell party was organized by the Police in Shopian.
Speaking on the occasion, DySP DAR DPL Shopian, Imtiyaz Ahmad, threw light on the tenure of outgoing officer and commended his supervisory skills, professionalism, human nature and decision making during toughest situations. He appreciated the work and dedication of the officer towards his duties. He extended good wishes and healthy post-retirement life to him.