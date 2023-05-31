Kashmir

Warm send-off accorded to retiring officers in Baramulla, Sopore

Photo: Jammu and Kashmir Police Department
GK NEWS SERVICE

Srinagar, May 31: Police organised a farewell function to accord a warm send-off to the officers who superannuated from their active services in Baramulla. A similar farewell function was organised to accord warm send-off to the officer who superannuated from his active services in Sopore.

On attaining the age of superannuation SI Farooq Ahmad, ASI Ab Rehman and SgCt Ab Rashid were given a warm send-off by all ranks of Police. On their retirement, an impressive farewell party was organised at DPL Baramulla.

