Warm send-off accorded to retiring officers in Baramulla, Sopore

Srinagar, May 31: Police organised a farewell function to accord a warm send-off to the officers who superannuated from their active services in Baramulla. A similar farewell function was organised to accord warm send-off to the officer who superannuated from his active services in Sopore.
On attaining the age of superannuation SI Farooq Ahmad, ASI Ab Rehman and SgCt Ab Rashid were given a warm send-off by all ranks of Police. On their retirement, an impressive farewell party was organised at DPL Baramulla.