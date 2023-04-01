Warm send-off given to retiring officers in Bandipora

Bandipora, Apr 1: Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad Saturday hosted a farewell to bid adieu to two retiring employees Block Development Officer and Principal ITI who attained superannuation on March 31 after discharging their duties for over three decades.
Block Development Officer Gurez Reyaz Ahmad Wani and Superintendent ITI Bandipora Abdul Rashid Bajard rendered service of about three decades before attaining superannuation on 31 March.
Additional District Development Commissioner Bandipora Ali Afsar Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Waseem Raja, Nodal Officer Coordination MY Hakaak, Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad, district heads of various departments, and other concerned were present on the occasion.
While acknowledging the outstanding contribution of these officers, DC Bandipora conveyed his best wishes to the retiring officers and prayed for his good health and success post-retirement.
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad appreciated the efforts put in by both officers in their respective fields to ensure the implementation of various schemes of the Govt.
He opined that post-retirement life could be dedicated to the betterment of society and they can continue to use their skills to help society in their particular professions. Officers appreciated them for their dedication and honesty during their three-decade service career.
The officers thanked all their colleagues for their support and cooperation during their tenure in the department. On the occasion DC Bandipora presented gifts and mementos to retiring officers as a token of appreciation on behalf of the district administration.