Watch: 14 civilians stuck in twin avalanches rescued by Army in Kupwara

Srinagar Jan 18: Army on Tuesday rescued 14 civilians stuck in heavy snow after twin avalanches hit Tanghdar-Chowkibal highway of Kupwara district in north Kashmir.
As per an Army spokesman, the avalanches, triggered by snow on Tuesday morning, blocked Tangdhar-Chowkibal road trapping 14 civilians including a child along with their vehicles.
"Army's avalanche rescue team from Neelum Company Operating Base under Captain Kuljot Singh along with GREF immediately swung into action after receiving the information about the stranded vehicles full of passengers, including women, children and elderly including a critically ill heart patient was received,” a defence spokesman said in a statement said.
The stuck travelers were later rescued and shifted to a secure location by the army team, it said.
“The rescued civilians expressed gratitude to Army for timely action and saving their lives,” added the defence spokesperson.