Watch: Bandipora village loses crop to sneaky thieves

Ahatmullah village used to have a thriving horticulture and agriculture industry, with locals claiming it catered to almost 70% of the vegetable demand in Bandipora town and its surrounding areas.

But now, the situation is bleak. Apple orchards and vegetable farms spread over hundreds of acres of land are "witnessing ruin". "Nobody likes vegetable farming anymore. Even kitchen gardens are deserted," says Mudasir Ahmad Wani, a native and an advocate.

The reason for the "economic ruin" is monkeys, which roam the village in large numbers all day. The situation gets worse as the harvesting season approaches, and orchardists do everything they can to prevent apples from being eaten or stolen by the monkeys.

But they have little success, as wild animals always outsmart and outnumber the guards hired by the landlords. "We have to face the consequences as our salary is cut. It has always been the case," says Farooq Ahmad Gojjar, 65 from uphill Bankoot village, who guards some of the apple orchards along with his wife and five children.

From early morning until nightfall, Gojjar and his family make sure no monkeys sneak into the orchard. With a stick in hand, Gojjar, like other guards, patrols in and around the orchard and across the fence, making loud howling sounds to scare the monkeys away.

But he meets constant failures like other guards and owners, as packs of aggressive monkeys always find ways to break in. The speed with which the monkeys cross the chain link, steal apples, and climb lofty pine trees to enjoy the red loot is unbeatable.