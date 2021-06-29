Watch: Dog carcass recovered from pre-settling tank of water reservoir in Shopian

Shopian, June 29: A dog carcass was recovered from a pre-settling tank of a water reservoir in Tachloo village of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday with local authorities in the Jal Shakti Department blaming a nomadic family nearby for negligence while fetching water from the reservoir.
Local residents told Greater Kashmir that they spotted the carcass of a street dog floating in the water reservoir at around 8.30 am this morning.
They said that the villagers later swung into action and removed the carcass from it.
The water, according to the locals is being fed to several villages in the area by the Jal Shakti Department.
A video of the dog carcass being pulled out with a rope is also in circulation.
When asked to comment on the insalubrious development, Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Department Shopian, Irfan ul Islam told Greater Kashmir that the dog had entered into the premises of the reservoir last night after a nomadic family settled nearby forgot to close the main gate while fetching water.
The Executive Engineer clarified that the dog had slipped into the pre-settling tank, not the main reservoir as is being perceived.
He further said that after the carcass was removed from the tank, it was disinfected after being emptied of the water.
"Only then, we released water from the filtration plant to the villages, " he said.
Irfan further said they have shifted the nomadic family from the area to prevent such incidents in future.