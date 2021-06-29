Watch: Dog carcass recovered from pre-settling tank of water reservoir in Shopian

Shopian, June 29: A dog carcass was recovered from a pre-settling tank of a water reservoir in Tachloo village of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday with local authorities in the Jal Shakti Department blaming a nomadic family nearby for negligence while fetching water from the reservoir.

Local residents told Greater Kashmir that they spotted the carcass of a street dog floating in the water reservoir at around 8.30 am this morning.

They said that the villagers later swung into action and removed the carcass from it.