Watch: Fresh snowfall at Affarwat Gulmarg charms tourists

Srinagar Oct 18: Affarwat in Gulmarg on Tuesday received fresh snowfall much to the delight of tourists.
An official said that around 2 inches of fresh snow accumulated at Affarwat, the hill towards the higher reaches of Gulmarg with the precipitation expected to drop in the next 24 hours.
The Meteorological (MeT) office said on Tuesday that light rain is likely during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir. Weather was partly cloudy in the union territory during the last 24 hours. Srinagar had 7, Pahalgam 4.5 and Gulmarg 2.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
Mughal road in south Kashmir's Shopian district also received fresh snowfall along Pir ki Gali (PKG) prompting authorities to close the road connecting Kashmir with Poonch-Rajouri districts in Jammu region.